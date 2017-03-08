Premier League wins court order to tackle Kodi pirates

The Premier League has obtained a court order which will enable it to go after pirates broadcasting copyrighted material through Kodi-based set-top boxes in a “precise manner”.

The Kodi software, often installed on low-powered, low-cost set-top boxes, has made it easier to watch games without paying Sky or BT Sport subscription fees.

However, today’s court victory gives the league the power to have computer servers providing the streams blocked directly by Internet Service Providers.

Previously, the EPL has only been able to block individual streams, barely putting a dent in streams before new ones crop up.

A Premier League spokesperson said (via BBC): "For the first time this will enable the Premier League to disrupt and prevent the illegal streaming of our matches via IPTV, so-called Kodi, boxes.”

The news comes just days after a man was given a suspended prison sentence and a £250,000 fine for selling “fully loaded” Kodi boxes to pubs around the UK.

Malcolm Mayes, 65, sold the boxes of £1,000 after advertising them in national magazines as "100% legal.”

Back in September, the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) described the problem as an “epidemic.”

Meanwhile, in February, five people in the UK were arrested on suspicion of selling the set-top boxes to customers around the nation.

Will today's ruling spell the end for football streaming through Kodi? Or will the pirates always find a way. Share your thoughts below.