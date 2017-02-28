Premier League arrives in virtual reality – thanks to Sky

Sky’s virtual reality plans have kicked up a notch after it unveiled the new Premier League VR Experience and brought the Sky VR app to Google Daydream for the first time.

The Premier League VR Experience gives fans the opportunity to go pitch side at various iconic stadiums such as Stamford Bridge, Anfield and Old Trafford – from inside the comfort of the Sky VR app.

It melds together clips from the season so far with behind-the-scenes footage from stadiums across the league, including exclusive film from inside the Manchester United dressing rooms at Old Trafford.

“The Sky Sports VR team has captured a range of glorious moments from the season, such as Mourinho whispering in Antonio Conte’s ear and a 4-0 thumping of Guardiola’s Manchester City by Everton," says Sky. "The resulting VR experience is an adrenaline-fuelled portrait of a match day from around the country, and showcases some of the best players in the world.”

Alongside that, the Sky VR app is now available on the Google Daydream platform, opening the experience up to even more users than ever before.

The app, which came out in October after a short delay, offers exclusive 360-degree content and is updated regularly with pieces produced by the Sky VR studio. Shows offered on the Sky VR app have already included Star Wars: Red Carpet, Anthony Joshua: Becoming World Champion and Sky Sports: Closer.

Sky VR now works on a total of four different platforms: Daydream, Google Cardboard, Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift. It offers the full selection of shows on all, and can be downloaded from the respective app stores.

