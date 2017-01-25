Power Rangers film to get its own mobile game

Those looking forward to the Power Rangers reboot this year may want to check out Legacy Wars, an upcoming experience coming exclusively to mobile.

Developed by nWay, this multiplayer fighter is coming to iOS and Android devices in time for the film’s release this March.

It will apparently feature iconic villains from the series’ past as well as the rangers and costumes seen in the upcoming reboot. So expect to see a mixture of old and new styles.

If you’d rather play something a little more nostalgic, there is always Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Mega Battle for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This two-dimensional brawler takes inspiration from the classic show and four-player arcade titles of the same era. It might be worth a look if you're after a fun couch co-op experience to enjoy with friends.

You can see the costumed heroes in cinemas from March 24. Here’s hoping it isn’t complete rubbish.