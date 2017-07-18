Porsche's latest electric car chargers put Tesla to shame

Porsche has revealed its two new electric car charging stations that will mostly recharge its forthcoming Mission E car in just 15 minutes.

The pair of 800-volt chargers installed in Berlin have the power to recharge car batteries at 350kW, giving its vehicle an 80% charge in just a quarter of an hour.

The charging tech, which will come into play when the Mission E launches in 2019, is more than twice as powerful than the current 145kw Tesla Supercharger network.

Porsche is also working with Ford and Daimler to create a network of thousands of 350kW charging stations throughout Europe (via IBTimes).

Tesla, for what it’s worth, has promised to develop a supercharger that makes 350kW look like a “children’s toy”, per Elon Musk.

The Model S rival is expected to arrive with two electric motors, giving it a range of 330 miles and 600 horsepower.

Back in 2015, executive Wolfgang Porsche said: "With Mission E, we are making a clear statement about the future of the brand. Even in a greatly changing motoring world, Porsche will maintain its front-row position with this fascinating sports car."

