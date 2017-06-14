PornHub has a surefire way to ensure more people care about net neutrality

PornHub has joined the likes of Amazon, Kickstarter and Reddit in promising a ‘Day of Action’ amid the growing threat to net neutrality laws in the United States.

The company told Motherboard it is considering showing a 'loading' icon ahead of videos, which would illustrate how rolling back regulations could result in slower speeds on some of the world’s most-visited sites.

Now, if there’s one way to illustrate the potential drawbacks and get 75m daily visitors clued up and motivated to fight back, this would be it.

"They may take our YouTube, but they may never take our PornHub," etc..

PornHub VP Corey Pryce said: “No one in the porn industry ever yells ‘slower, slower, slower. We’re much more accustomed to ‘faster, faster, faster.’ Here at Pornhub, we want to keep it that way.

”Without [net neutrality] the cable and wireless companies that control Internet access will have unfair power to pick winners and losers in the market."

The proposals from the Federal Communications Commission could end the democratised web as we know it, and require some of the companies using more bandwidth to pay more than others to the spectrum owners.

It could also mean payments for ‘fast lane’ and ‘slow lane’ access if consumers wish to access certain sites at a certain speed.

The ‘Day of Action’ on July 12 comes just days before the FCC’s deadline for comments on the proposals.

The regulator's head, former Verizon boss Ajit Pai, is bidding to remove the protections, instilled by the founders of the world wide web to ensure it remained free for all.

