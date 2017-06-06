Pokken Tournament DX announced for Nintendo Switch

Pokken Tournament is coming to Nintendo Switch in the form of an updated port, the company announced today.

An extensive trailer was shown during today’s Pokemon Direct Presentation, showcasing how the fighter would take advantage of the hybrid console.

This new version of Bandai Namco’s adorable brawler will implement five new playable Pokemon alongside an assortment of new features when it launches on September 22.

Nintendo confirmed during the announcement stream that Pokken Tournament DX will feature a playable demo at E3 2017, so fans will have a chance to play before release.

First launching for Nintendo Wii U in March 2016, we quite enjoyed what Pokken Tournament had to offer. Here’s a snippet from our 7/10 review:

“Not content with putting Tekken in a Pokémon skin, Pokkén Tournament does its best to bridge the two worlds in one innovative fighter. In terms of the core combat it's succeeded, and Poké-enthusiasts will love to watch their favourites battle it out in a whole new way.”

Will you be picking up Pokken Tournament DX? Let us know in the comments.