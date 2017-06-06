Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon can be caught on 3DS later this year

Nintendo has announced Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, and they’re coming to 3DS later this year.

Shown off during today’s Pokemon Direct Presentation alongside Pokken Tournament DX, the upcoming RPG will build upon last year’s Sun and Moon when it launches worldwide on November 17.

The title’s 3DS exclusivity took many of us by surprise, as an announcement regarding Pokemon Stars for Nintendo Switch has been rumoured for some time.

However, Twitter user Nibellion spotted that a Switch version of Ultra Sun and Moon was previously listed as ‘TBA’ on Nintendo’s website. It has since been removed.

Related: Best 3DS Games

Ultra Sun and Moon will have an ‘alternate story’ to the original games while introducing an assortment of new pocket monsters to capture and train.

Brett Phipps described Pokemon Sun and Moon as some of the finest games in the series in his 9/10 review:

“Pokémon Sun and Moon prove that with steady innovation an old dog can certainly learn new tricks. The developers should be applauded for being consistently brave in making changes to the series that appease both newcomers and series veterans alike.”

Related: Super Mario Odyssey latest news

Did you play Pokemon Sun and Moon? Let us know in the comments.