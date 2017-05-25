Pokemon: Magikarp Jump splashes onto iOS and Android

Move over Pokemon GO, there’s a new Pocket Monsters’ themed mobile game in town.

Pokemon: Magikarp Jump is now available to download on iOS and Android devices, and follows a trainer as they raise one of the series’ most useless creatures.

By feeding your Magikarp and partaking in a variety of different training regimes, players can participate in an all new sporting event known as ‘jumping.’

Of course, other Pokemon make guest appearances throughout. You can even recruit Pikachu as a support character to cheer on your lovably useless Magikarp.

Being successful in competitions and upgrading your Magikarp can lead to different cosmetic unlocks and power ups.

You can also choose to spend real-world currency to get a headstart. At the time of writing, in-game purchases range from £1 to £33.99.

Are you happy to see more Pokemon on mobile? Let us know in the comments.