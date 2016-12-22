Pokémon Go arrives for Apple Watch - and now playing counts as a workout

Niantic has finally released Pokémon Go to the Apple Watch, months after the announcement and during a week when rumours swirled development had stalled.

The release, which allows Apple Watch owners to keep their iPhone’s stowed for certain tasks, arrives somewhat unexpectedly, before the end-of-year deadline set by the manufacturer.

The actual act of catching Pokémon will still need to be performed on a paired iPhone, but Apple Watch owners will still be able to accomplish plenty via their wrists.

Pokémon Go for Apple Watch will give wearers notifications about nearby critters, as well as when eggs hatch and medals are awarded.

Poké Trainers will also be notified when Pokéstops are nearby and can collect items without pulling out the smartphone version of the app.

Related: Apple Watch Series 2 review

Apple Watch owners will also be able to log each gaming session as a work out thanks to integration with the Apple Watch’s Activity app.

Pokémon Go can be downloaded for Apple Watch today.

Earlier this week it was revealed players had walked 4.5 billion miles since the app was launched.

We can imagine a few million more will be added to that tally today, now Apple Watch owners can jump aboard.

Is Pokémon Go a massive waste of time?

Will the Apple Watch version keep you playing Pokémon Go? Share your thoughts below.