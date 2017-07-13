Pokémon Go Event Guide: Niantic reveals full details of summer birthday events

Pokémon Go is set to celebrate its first birthday in style, with developer Niantic revealing full details of a series of global events to mark the hit mobile game's one year anniversary.

First up is a co-operative event based out of Chicago's Grant Park, Pokémon Go Fest, which will take place on Saturday July 22.

Pokémon Go trainers from all around the world are invited to work alongside those in Chicago during three 'Challenge Windows'.

Those in Chicago will endeavour to unlock various perks for all players by catching specific Pokémon types. For example, snaring electric-type Pokémon will unlock reduced egg hatching distances, while plucking grass-type Pokémon will boost startdust bonuses.

Global Pokémon Go trainers can join in the fun by trying to catch as many Pokémon as possible during the Challenge Windows to extend the duration of the perks unlocked by those in Chicago. If enough are caught in total, Niantic will unveil a special "mystery challenge", and promises "an extra-special bonsus" will be unleashed for all gamers if it's successfully completed.

The graphic below highlights full details of the Pokémon Go Fest event.

After Chicago, Niantic will turn its attention to Europe and its 'Safari Zone' events. Full details are still to be confirmed, but the dates and locations are as follows.

August 5, 2017: Copenhagen, Denmark (Fisketorvet), Prague, Czech Republic (Centrum Cerny Most)

August 12, 2017: Stockholm, Sweden (Mall of Scandinavia), Amstelveen, The Netherlands (Stadshart Amstelveen)

September 16, 2017: Oberhausen, Germany (CentrO), Paris, France (Les Quatre Temps), Barcelona, Spain (La Maquinista)

Lastly, a "special Pokémon Go experience" is being planned for the annual Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan.

Hosted by the Pokémon Company, it takes place between August 9-15, with details of how Pokémon Go will feature set to be announced in due course.

Will you be taking part in the Pokémon Go summer events? Let us know in the comments below.