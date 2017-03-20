Pokemon developer Game Freak hiring for new console RPG

Pokemon developer Game Freak has begun hiring for a console RPG based on a “popular worldwide” franchise.

The long time Pokemon studio is currently looking for those who have previous experience creating 3D character models for Wii U and PS Vita (via Siliconera), which are similar in power and application to Nintendo Switch.

In addition, the developer is also on the hunt for an experienced 3D CG designer who will have the chance to 'to get involved with developing a RPG that’s popular worldwide' that will be available on consoles. We presume this will include the Switch, Nintendo’s newly released hybrid machine.

Eurogamer reported back in 2016 that Pokemon Sun and Moon would be coming to Nintendo Switch as Pokemon Stars, an all new version of the existing RPG with improved visuals and gameplay mechanics not seen in the original release.

If true, it would be an absolutely perfect fit for Nintendo Switch, marking the first time we see a mainline entry on home consoles.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a blast with Sun and Moon, scoring them 9/10 in his review.

“Pokémon Sun and Moon prove that with steady innovation an old dog can certainly learn new tricks. The developers should be applauded for being consistently brave in making changes to the series that appease both newcomers and series veterans alike.”

