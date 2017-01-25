Pokemon Bank is finally active for Sun and Moon

Pokemon Bank has received a long-awaited update allowing compatibility with Pokemon Sun and Moon on Nintendo 3DS.

The update can now be downloaded through the Nintendo eShop, letting you transfer hundreds of iconic Pocket Monsters to your new adventure.

If you’re new to the concept of Pokemon Bank, Nintendo has provided the below infographic that does a great job of explaining the whole idea.

In addition to Pokemon Bank support, players will also receive a limited-edition Z-Crystal for use in Sun and Moon.

Known as Mewnium Z, this item is something only Mew can use in battle, granting him/her special and super powerful abilities.

Pokemon Bank currently requires an annual subscription fee to be used, although it’ll cost you far less than a monthly dose of Netflix would.

Pokemon Sun and Moon launched to critical and commercial acclaim late last year, earning an impressive 9/10 from Games Editor Brett Phipps.

Have you been waiting on Pokemon Bank support for the new titles? Let us know your thoughts below.