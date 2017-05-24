Pokémon Go update trolls cheats in the most hilarious way possible

Rather than continuing to drop the ban hammer on Pokémon Go cheats, developer Niantic has found an even better way to deal with them; troll them with the most common monsters.

The so-called botters use scanners to track down the rarest Pokémon critters, but instead of banning the accounts, Niantic has taken to flagging them.

Now the illicit accounts will only be seeing the likes of Pidgey and no rare spawns at all.

The folks at the Reddit page, the Silph Road, who discovered the new tactic are calling this flag a ‘shadowban.’

“Midday Saturday EST, reports started emerging that something was amiss in botting communities,” the page says (via ArsTechnica). "Some accounts suddenly stopped finding Pokemon at certain known spawnpoints. It turned out that they were incapable of seeing anything more than very common species.”

The group said it is unclear exactly what is informing Niantic that accounts are illegitimate, but it suspects this may be the first machine learning approach to bot detection.

The Reddit post says: “If the parameters for a shadowban are constantly adjusted server-side, as they can now easily be, then Niantic's machine learning engineers can train their detection (classification) algorithms in ever-improving, ever more aggressive ways, and botters will constantly be forced to re-evaluate what factors may be triggering the detection."

The trick is part of Niantic’s ongoing war against the use third-party tools. This must be far more enjoyable for the firm than just banning accounts only for them to respawn elsewhere.

Do you think Niantic should take a tougher line against cheats? Share your thoughts in the comments below.