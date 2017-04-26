Plusnet reveals 2017 price hikes – what you need to know

ISP Plusnet has announced a range of new price hikes that will affect customers from late-June this year.

The company will introduce increases to numerous charges starting on June 29, following a similar move from BT earlier this year.

As ISPReview reports charges for both Line Rental and the Line Rental Saver package will increase, with several add-ons and charges also set to be affected.

First up, Line Rental is increasing by £1 from £17.99 a month to £18.99, while Line Rental Saver is going from £185.88 per year to £197.88.

That works out to a monthly increase of £1 (£15.49 per month to £16.49), which isn't all that much but adds up over the year.

Other increases include call setup fees, which are going from 19p to 21p, call charges for landlines, which are set to increase from 12.54p to 14.65p, and the Anytime International 300 call plan which is going from £7.50 to £8.

A spokesperson for Plusnet told ISPReview: “We’re always reluctant to increase prices, and we’re the last big provider to do so.

"We strive to provide the best for our customers and have been heavily investing in our products and services to offer exciting new features such as Plusnet Call Protect.

"This free service helps our customers get more from their phone line by filtering out annoying nuisance calls.”

The ISP also says customers will now gain free access to 'Call Protect' – technology already used by BT which helps block nuisance calls.

Here's a full list of the price changes announced today, all of which apply from June 29:

For new and existing Plusnet Home Phone customers:

Line rental will increase from £17.99 per month to £18.99 per month

Line Rental Saver will increase from £185.88 per year (equivalent of £15.49 per month) to £197.88 per year, (equivalent of £16.49 per month)

Call setup fees will increase from 19 pence to 21 pence

Call charges for landline to mobile calls will increase from 12.54 pence per minute to 14.65 pence per minute

The Anytime International 300 call plan will increase from £7.50 per month to £8.00 per month

For existing Plusnet Home Phone customers:

The Anytime, the Plusnet Anytime and the Talk Anytime call plans will increase from £6.50 per month to £7.00 per month

The Plusnet Anytime International 300 & the Talk Anytime International 300 call plans will increase from £7.50 per month to £8.00 per month

We will be increasing the call cap on the Anytime International 300 call plan for International calls from 30 to 60 minutes. If you hang up before 60 minutes and redial you will not be charged if you are still within your 300 inclusive International minutes.

We will be introducing a fair usage limit of 150 calls or 1000 minutes a month (whichever is reached first) for calls to 0845 and 0870 numbers on all of our call plans which have inclusive 0845 and 0870 calls. If this limit is breached we will hold the right to bar your phone line or cease your account.

Our early termination charges will change. How much depends on your package, although charges for line rental are increasing from £7.81 to £8.54 a month from the 29th June 2017. However these charges are reducing, or staying the same, across our broadband products.

