Ofcom fines Plusnet £880,000 for charging former customers

Ofcom has been forced to crack the regulatory whip once more after Plusnet was accused of billing former customers to the tune of half a million quid.

The telecoms regulator penalised the BT-owned firm £880,000 after it overcharged 1000+ former customers for landline and broadband services they had already cancelled.

In an investigation that got underway last year, Ofcom found Plusnet had overcharged 1025 customers a total of more than £500,000.

“There can be no margin for error, and no excuses, when it comes to billing customers correctly,” said Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director.

“This fine should serve as a reminder to telecoms companies that they must adhere to Ofcom’s billing rules at all times, or face the consequences.”

Plusnet blamed a gremlin in the billing system that wrongly notified them that the lines were ‘live’ when they were weren't.

For its part, the company has been trying to get the money back to customers. But, it has so far only managed to reimburse 356 customers a combined total of £212,140. The remaining money has been handed over to local charities.

Ofcom is constantly working improve the consumer broadband experience and this is just the latest run-in with BT.

It was only last November that it decided the time was right for BT and Openreach to be forcibly divorced in order to improve services.

