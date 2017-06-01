Plex has added another string to its cord cutting bow, revealing a new Live TV and DVR service, which is available to Plex Pass subscribers for free. Here's what you need to know.

Plex, one of our favourite streaming platforms, has launched a Live TV service in beta, adding to its existing premium Plex Pass arsenal.

Plex Pass subscribers can now watch live TV "anywhere in the world" via Plex on any iOS device or Android TV platform, with support for Android mobile and Apple TV incoming.

Plex says its new Live TV and DVR offering will work with any antenna, as well as supporting a number of digital tuners.

These include:

ATSC

WinTV-dualHD

WinTV-HVR-955Q

WinTV-quadHD

Digital TV for Xbox One

AVerMedia AVerTV Volar Hybrid Q

SiliconDust HDHR

DVB-C/T/T2 TVButler 100TC

WinTV-soloHD

Freeview HD TV for Xbox One

As well the new live TV service, which covers local TV channels, sports, and news broadcasts, Plex Pass subscribers get access to a number of other premium features, such as Plex Cloud, offline playback, and automatic photo-tagging.

A Plex Pass subscription is available for £3.99/$4.99 a month, £31.99/$39.99 a year, or £94.99/$119.99 for lifetime access.

You can learn more about Plex's new Live TV service and sign up for a Plex Pass by following this link.

Is Plex the best media streaming service around? Share your thoughts in the comments below.