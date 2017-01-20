PlayStation VR now officially supports YouTube 360 - here’s how to watch

Sony has announced official PlayStation VR support for YouTube’s 360-degree videos, a month after the updated app began rolling out to headset owners.

The official release of the new YouTube app brings thousands of hours of VR content to owners of Sony’s fledgling headset.

For standard, non-VR videos, PSVR owners will have the opportunity to enjoy a big screen-style cinematic experience in front of their eyes.

“The latest update – released today – adds support for YouTube’s rapidly expanding library of virtual reality videos, allowing PS4 and PS VR users to once again step beyond the screen and explore detailed 360° worlds as though they were standing right there,” Sony writes on the PlayStation blog.

In order to download the updated app, PS VR owners need to navigate to the PlayStation Store on their PS4 console.

Once updated, you’ll be able to launch the new app and select ‘View on PlayStation VR’ from the menu.

Next you’ll be able to to pick 360-videos from the menu and simply pick out your clip.

PlayStation VR arrived in November and has earned boundless critical acclaim, including a rare 10/10 score from TrustedReviews.

