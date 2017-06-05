PlayStation VR surpasses 1 million units sold

Sony has announced that PlayStation VR has now sold over 1 million units worldwide, cementing the gap between PlayStation and competitors Oculus and HTC.

In an interview with The Verge, it was confirmed the headset has finally crossed the million milestone, after the company confirmed in February that PSVR had sold 915,000 units since the hardware launched in October 2016.

This puts the PSVR a ways ahead of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, which have sold 420,000 and 243,000 units respectively since the end of 2016, according to research firm SuperData. However, it's worth noting that Sony still sits behind Samsung which has sold more than 5 million Gear VR headsets to date.

Shawn Layden, the president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, told The Verge the company is aware that the headset is still a long way from being used with every PlayStation 4 on the market. The console has almost sold 60 million units globally.

Layden also admitted that new games are coming for the headset and that new VR titles will be shown off at E3 next week, using Farpoint to mark the beginning of a new wave of post-launch games coming for the hardware.

The interview also revealed that Sony is looking to bring new experiences to the platform outside of just games, with Sony Pictures creating an experience based on the TV show Breaking Bad for the headset.

Layden expects PSVR’s upward traction to continue with promises that the headset will be more readily available online and on store shelves. Finding a PSVR headset was notoriously difficult after it launched in the build up to Christmas last year.

We won’t have to wait long for new PSVR game reveals as E3 is right around the corner.

What games do you want to see announced for the PSVR at E3? Let us know in the comments.