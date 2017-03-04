Game developers at GDC 2017 have inadvertantly confirmed that the PlayStation VR gun accessory for shooter games is set to launch on May 16 alongside Farpoint, the first title to work with it.

Speaking to Road to VR, developers of Farpoint, Impulse Gear, let slip that the game and VR gun - officially known as the PS VR Aim Controller - will launch in a bundle alongside the game on that day.

While the game had previously been shown off at E3 last year, there was no set release date for the Aim accessory and no mention of bundles. Naturally, we can't wait to test out the accuracy of the motion tracking (and therefore aiming) and how easy the integrated analog controls are to use in the middle of a VR firefight. You'll also be able to play Farpoint with a controller, if you prefer.

There's no confirmation of pricing for the Aim yet, but whatever it costs, Sony's clearly realised it will need to ensure there's more than just one game available and is reportedly already working on all-new titles that use the Aim Controller as the basis. It's unclear which, if any, existing titles will get retroactive PS VR Aim support at this point.

Sony's made great strides in making VR accessible to a wider range of gamers by delivering a great gaming experience at a comparatively affordable price point when stacked alongside rivals like Oculus or the HTC Vive. If it can make the Aim accurate enough it'll be making an awful lot of FPS players very happy too.

