PlayStation VR gets access to the best selection of 360-degree videos

No VR headset is complete without access to YouTube’s repository of 360-degree videos and now Sony’s PlayStation VR has joined the club, more than a month after its release.

According to reports from UploadVR and others, a new version of the YouTube too for PS4 has added support for the fledgling virtual reality accessory.

Once the app has been updated, users are able to choose the “normal version” or the “PlayStation VR version,” as you can see from the screenshot posted by Chris O'Neill on the PSVR Facebook group.

The rollout appears to be slow as the site reporting the news is yet to receive version 1.09.

The update gives the PSVR a heads-up on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Users of those headsets must use virtual desktop software in order to watch 360-degree content in a web browser.

Previously, the only way to watch YouTube’s array of 360-degree content on PSVR was to download the video to a USB stick and play from the PS4’s media player.

Those hoping to download the update can run the ‘Check for Update’ process, but Google and Sony are yet to comment or officially announce the rollout.

Last month Google rolled out a special YouTube VR app for Daydream View headsets, but is yet to make it available elsewhere.

