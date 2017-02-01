PlayStation VR bundles are back - but are they tempting enough?

Sony has announced a pair of PlayStation VR bundles for the North American market as it seeks to continue the critically acclaimed virtual reality headset’s momentum heading into 2017.

Both bundles feature the headset, PlayStation Camera, two PlayStation Move controllers and the PlayStation VR demo disc.

However, one edition, which will go on general sale, will feature the PlayStation VR Worlds disc. Another, which is exclusive to GameStop and EB Games, will include Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

Both bundles will cost $499, but it doesn't appear they'll be available in the UK right now.

With the likes of Resident Evil 7 and Star Wars Battlefront experiences giving PS VR fans plenty of high profile content to enjoy, 2017 promises to be even better.

“It’s only been three months since we launched PS VR and the game lineup looks to be incredibly strong in 2017,” wrote John Koller, the VP of PlayStation brand marketing SIEA.

“I’m super excited about a few PS VR games in the year ahead, with Farpoint, Golem, Gran Turismo Sport, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin and Star Trek: Bridge Crew in my sights.”

Back in January, it was suggested the PlayStation VR was selling slowly after Sony’s Kaz Hirai suggested numbers could be interpretated negatively.

He said: “We've always said it's going to be a slow start, unfortunately, we did produce a lot of units but we ran out of stock in some retailers, but I think based on reports coming out of the holiday season, we're actually happy with the numbers.

"One of the reasons we're not talking about the numbers so much is because we don't want the numbers to take a life of their own."

Have you bought a PS VR yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Share your thoughts below.