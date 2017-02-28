PS Plus March games leak - rumour

It appears the March line-up for PlayStation Plus has surfaced online, revealing two of the freebies coming to Sony’s subscription service next month.

The March line-up was first discovered on NeoGAF thanks to an official flyer found in select retail stores. The US and European selection will be the same, according to the pamphlet.

Media Molecule’s Tearaway Unfolded headlines the March offerings. This delightfully cute platformer is great fun, making excellent use of the PS4’s unique features for drawing, cutting and controlling your own creations.

Next up is High Horse Entertainment’s Disc Jam, a disc-based sports title that is part air hockey and part ping pong, all while paying homage to cult classic Windjammers.

Sony is yet to officially confirm the PlayStation Plus lineup for March, which would normally consist of two titles for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita.

We’ll be sure to update you when the full selection is announced. For now, there is still time to download February’s freebies:

LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4)

Not a Hero (PS4)

Starwhal (PS3, Cross Buy with PS4)

Anna: Extended Edition (PS3)

Ninja Senki DX (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)

TorqueL (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)

