Tales from the Borderlands and Alienation headline next month’s PS Plus lineup

Sony has announced all of the games coming to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita as part of PlayStation Plus in May 2017.

Telltale Games' Tales From the Borderlands headlines next month’s offerings. The episodic adventure takes place in the wacky shooter universe where you must outsmart bandits, solve puzzles and find your way across the hostile planet of Pandora.

Next up is Alienation, a twin-stick shooter from the creators of PS4 launch title Resogun. Best played with friends, you’ll be teaming up to fight plenty of extraterrestrial baddies across a range of different maps. Be warned, it's pretty damn hard.

PS3 owners can download Blood Knights and Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants while PS Vita has the gloriously groovy Laser Disco Defenders and Type: Rider.

Related: Best PS4 Games

You can find the full list of titles below, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

Alienation (PS4)

Tales from the Borderlands (PS4)

Blood Knights (PS3)

Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants (PS3)

Laser Disco Defenders (PS Vita)

Type: Rider (PS Vita)

There is still time download last month’s selection which includes David Jaffe’s Drawn to Death and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime.

Watch: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.