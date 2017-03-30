PlayStation Plus April 2017 line-up revealed for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime and Drawn to Death headline April’s selection of PlayStation Plus freebies, Sony has announced.

Writing on PlayStation Blog, Sony has unveiled all of the games coming to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita next month for active subscribers.

Drawn to Death, the new team-based shooter by God of War creator David Jaffe will make its debut on PS Plus, much like Rocket League did before it.

The other highlight is Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime. An indie title featuring a groovy neon-spaceship has been heralded with much praise since its release, and now you can play it for free.

Of course, PS3 and PS Vita owners also have a handful of free titles to download. You can find the full list below:

Drawn to Death (PS4)

(PS4) Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS4)

(PS4) 10 Second Ninja X (PS4, PS Vita)

(PS4, PS Vita) Curses ‘n’ Chaos (PS4, PS Vita)

(PS4, PS Vita) Alien Rage (PS3)

(PS3) Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom (PS3)

You can download all of these from the PlayStation Store once they become active. So long as you have an active subscription they’ll remain playable.

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.