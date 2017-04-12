Play the first hour of Prey with the upcoming demo

Bethesda will release a playable demo of Prey for PS4 and Xbox One ahead of its release on May 5.

Coming to consoles on April 27, the demo gives newcomers an opportunity to experience the first hour of the upcoming sci-fi shooter. There is currently no word on a PC version of the trial.

Developed by Arkane Studios, the team behind Dishonored, Prey is shaping up to be an exceptional reboot for the cult franchise.

Games Editor Brett Phipps had a chance to play the first few hours of Prey earlier this year. From the looks of things, it’s a deep, immersive RPG with a welcome slice of sci-fi horror.

“I was very impressed by what I saw of Prey. Its narrative immediately intrigued with an excellent twist, and while its RPG elements are initially complicated, using them to evolve Morgan as a character they slowly made sense.”

“The combat lacked the punch of other shooters and even Dishonored, but with the strength of the story on offer I’m willing to give it a chance. Perhaps this isn’t the game for someone looking for a solid shoot-'em-up, but if you’re hopeful of a gripping tale, Prey certainly looks set to deliver.”

