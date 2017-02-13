Planet Earth 2 in 4K Blu-ray is now on sale – but it’s not cheap

Good news, nature nuts: Planet Earth II is now available to pre-order in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The BBC has announced that the legendary series is up for grabs on Amazon UK, with a release date set for March 13, 2017. The series will be available in full for the first time in 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR), bringing more detail, a wider colour spectrum, and deeper, more lifelike colours.

Of course, to take full advantage of these improvements, you’ll need a TV with a 4K Ultra HD screen that supports HDR content, as well as a 4K Blu-Ray player. And you’ll want a decent sound system too, since Planet Earth II will be available with 5.1 DTS-HD master audio.

Speaking about the announcement, Lesley Johnson, Operations Director for BBC Worldwide, said: “The picture quality is astonishing. For the first time viewers can experience at home the picture quality viewed in the edit suite.”

Johnson continued: “The vastly improved compression of UHD Blu-ray with HDR means the experience is up to 10 times better than any broadcast or streaming service can provide.”

Planet Earth II was first broadcast last year, narrated by national treasure Sir David Attenborough and set to music from Hans Zimmer. The nature series was filmed in 117 locations across 40 countries, with filmmakers navigating some of the world’s most difficult terrain, including jungles, mountains, and deserts.

“The depth of field and pin-sharp resolution are stunning in Ultra HD Blu-ray and perfectly showcase the filming techniques used by the Planet Earth II production team,” explained Jonathan Cheesmur, Director of European Creative Services for Sony.

“Ultra HD Blu-ray delivers a high data rate, far exceeding that of streaming services,” said Cheesmur, adding: “Viewers will be amazed by the truly immersive experience when watching this landmark series in the very best possible quality."

A copy of Planet Earth II in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will set you back £40.84, and includes a copy of the already released standard Blu-ray disc.

Will you buy pre-ordering Planet Earth II in 4K? Let us know in the comments.