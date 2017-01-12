Photoshop could soon pack voice-controlled AI to edit your stuff for you

Adobe Research is working on a new AI assistant that can understand voice commands and carry out edits on photos.

The company unveiled the technology in a video which shows the digital assistant cropping, reframing, and sharing the picture being edited after being asked to do so by the user (who sounds more robotic than the actual assistant).

Interactive Agent for Photo Editing, as Adobe calls it, is currently a proof of concept, so don't expect to see it on any consumer versions of Photoshop any time soon.

As the company explains in the video description: "Our Adobe Research team is exploring what an intelligent digital assistant photo editing might look like.

"To envision this, we combined the emerging science of voice interaction with a deep understanding of both creative workflows and the creative aspirations of our customers.

"Our speech recognition system is able to directly accept natural user voice instructions for image editing either locally through on-device computing or through a cloud-based Natural Language understanding service.

Adobe says it is working on the digital assistant for its mobile applications, and although the tasks carried out in the video are fairly simple, there's no obvious reason why the technology couldn't be developed to encompass more in-depth tasks in the future.

There's not much more information available beyond the video and the brief description, but it shows how more and more companies are eager to compete with firms such as Amazon and Google which seem to be fully embracing AI.

Let us know what you think of Adobe's assistant in the comments.