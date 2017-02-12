Photo seemingly reveals Moto G5 Plus backplate

At this point, the launch of the still unannounced Moto G5 can't be far off, with Motorola expected to debut the device this month, or perhaps next.

And as with all phone launches, the preceding months have been filled with leaks and rumours which leave little to be revealed when the phone actually arrives.

We've already had what looks to be a pretty legitimate leak which revealed the phone's design, and now we've got another one for you.

This one comes via Chinese social media site Weibo (via GSMArena), and consists of a photo that appears to reveal the back plate for the Plus variant of the Moto G5.

The photo itself lines up with the previous shots that show a circular surround for the camera section, though the device in this latest image seems to be a case rather than a fully assembled phone.

Along with the photo, the poster provided some information, which, when translated, reads: "Moto G5 Plus will be equipped with Sony IMX362 sensor, with F1.7 aperture lens and support phase focusing."

We already know that the handset will almost certainly be a budget device, and it’s highly likely that it will run on Google’s latest Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system.

Other mooted specs include an upgraded processor (though just what chip to expect remains unclear) along with a new USB Type-C port.

The leaked image from earlier this month

So far, Motorola has yet to confirm any of this information. but the G5 did pass through the FCC over in the States at the end of January, which suggests an launch is imminent.

The FCC filing revealed the handset will carry a 3,000mAh battery, as well as a Turbo Charging feature, and will also ship with a one-metre USB cable.

The Moto G5 will also support different wireless connections, including Wi-Fi, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Near Field Communication (NFC), which can be used for making purchases with Android Pay.

With Motorola expected to launch the phone either this month or next, we're expecting to hear more very soon so stay tuned.

