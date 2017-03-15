Philips TVs 2017: Every new 4K and HD model explained

Philips has unveiled a bunch of new 4K and HD TVs for 2017. Here's everything you need to know, including the release dates, model numbers, specs, and support for different HDR and audio formats.

Philips does things in its own time.

While its Japanese and Korean rivals typically unveil their products at the start the year, Philips has only just announced its lineup of 2017 TVs at a European launch event in Madrid.

Even then, it’s only part of its range for the year. Further products will be introduced to the market around September, at IFA in Berlin, but there are a number of worthwhile products in this first round – including a new headline 4K OLED model.

I’ll go through all the model numbers below, but first here are eight things you should know about the Philips 2017 range.

Philips TVs 2017 – 8 key facts

1) Philips continues to rely on Ambilight, its proprietary technology that uses rows of LEDs behind the screen to light up your wall. The idea is to blast out colours to match the picture on-screen, creating the impression of a bigger image. Philips has included this party trick in its models for about 10 years now, and it will be on most models in the new range too.

2) Philips is focusing heavily on design this year, with much talk about "European design". This basically translates to using more metals for a luxurious look at the higher end of its range, combined with a minimalist aesthetic to fit in with style-conscious households.

3) The premium models will include a new chipset, called the P5. The "P" stands for "perfect," while the 5 refers to the five areas of focus: source quality, sharpness, colour, contrast and motion. It’s a single-chip processing system designed to provide the appropriate processing at the right moment.

4) One OLED model features in the new lineup. The rest are LCD models – IPS at that. Philips’ picture guru Danny Tack says there will be VA-type LCDs later in the year.

5) All but one LCD model is uses direct-lit LED.

6) Philips is experimenting with Quantum Dot technology. We may see a model with the technology at IFA in September.

7) All 4K/HDR models will be compatible with HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). Currently, Philips isn't interested in Dolby Vision.

8) Most of the smart models will benefit from quad-core processing and will run on Android Marshmallow, and will come with Freeview Play.

Now for that list of model numbers. Read on to discover the differences between the models listed.

Philips 4K HDR TVs 2017

9002 OLED (55 inches)

901F OLED (55 inches) – existing model, continues in 2017

7502 (49, 55 and 65 inches)

6482 (49 and 55 inches)

6412 (43, 49, 55 and 65 inches)

6262 (43, 49 and 55 inches)

6162 (43, 49, 55 and 65 inches)

Philips HD TVs 2017

6402 (32 inches)

5231 (24 inches) – existing model, continues in 2017

4132 (32 and 43 inches)

4112 (32 inches HD ready, 43 inches Full HD)

4012 (32 inches HD ready, 43 inches Full HD)

4032 (24 and 32 inches)

4022 (22 and 24 inches)

Philips 9002 – 4K OLED

Philips 9000 series

The 9002 is Philips’ latest flagship model, and the company's second OLED TV. It features the same 750-nit panel as the recent 901F, but adds the new P5 processor.

"European design" means the speaker bar has gone, to be replaced by the "triple ring" – a hybrid speaker/woofer unit at the rear of the unit. This TV qualifies for UHD Premium status, although it hasn’t yet been granted. Philips is certain it will be. The model includes three-sided Ambilight.

The 901F OLED will continue to be available in 2017, because it’s only just hit the market. It's currently the best OLED available and you can learn more by reading our review.

Philips 8000 series

There was no new 8000 series set announced, which is curious. I believe this means that it will be unveiled at IFA in September. It will probably be made up of VA panels, and possibly even Quantum Dot.

Watch this space.

Philips 7502

Philips 7000 series

The 7502 is the next big model being announced in Madrid, after the 9002 OLED. It's an edge-lit LCD with a peak brightness of 400 nits. It has a wide colour gamut and includes the new P5 processor. It also has a forward-firing, 45W soundbar built into the bottom.

Philips 6000 series

The 6482 includes many of the features of the models higher up in the Philips 4K HDR range: 400-nit peak brightness, 14-bit colour processing and a wide colour gamut. It – and the rest of the LCDs below it – use direct-lit LED. It’s a 100Hz panel – down from the 7502’s 200Hz – so it drops a little on the motion front.

Philips 6482

The 6412 steps down to 350 nits and also loses out on the wide colour gamut. The 6262 is just as bright, but it isn’t as good at local dimming, with Ambilight use is reduced to two sides of the TV instead of three, while the 6162 loses the Ambilight entirely.

That’s it for 4K and HDR. Below this point we get exclusively into smaller HD and HD-ready models, but note that the 6000 series also features a 32-inch 1080p model in the 6402

Philips 5000 series

The Philips 5362 was announced in Madrid, but it won't be coming to the UK because it lacks Freeview Play.

As a result, the sole model of the 5000 series in the UK in 2017 will be the existing 5231, a hybrid 24-inch TV with Bluetooth speaker. It’s adorable and offers pretty decent performance, too.

Check out our review for more info.

Philips 4032

Philips 4000 series

The 4000 series is perfect for those tight on space.

The 4132, 4112 and 4012 come available in 32- and 43-inch models, with a peak brightness of 280 nits.

Watch out for the fine print when it comes to the 4112 and 4012 if you want Full HD, though – they're 1080p at 43 inches, but get the 32-inch version and you’ll only get 720p.

Finally, there are the smallest models, the 4032 and 4022. These go down to 22 and 24 inches and are meant for small bedrooms. The 4032 is also the only white option in the entire range.

That’s it for Philips in 2017 so far. We can expect the Full HD models at the end of Q2 2017, and the 4K models are slated for a summer 2017 release, with prices still to be determined.

We’ll be attending IFA in Berlin in September, and any new information will be uploaded to this page, so stay tuned for updates.

What do you think of the 2017 Philips TVs so far? Do you have a favourite? Let us know in the comments below.