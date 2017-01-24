Phil Spencer has played his first games on Xbox Scorpio

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has experienced his first games on an early Project Scorpio unit, and he sounds pretty impressed.

Speaking on Twitter, Phil Spencer praised how many of the games look and perform on the upcoming hardware.

Spencer added that he’s surprised to see so many games nearing completion prior to the hardware’s launch, giving developers plenty of time to polish things up.

We currently know nothing about Project Scorpio’s intended launch library, but Microsoft has promised that all new games will also work on standard Xbox One systems.

Related: Resident Evil 7 Review

Scalebound, one of the console’s top exclusives, was recently cancelled, meaning Microsoft has some gaps to fill in its exclusive launch lineup this year.

With any luck, Project Scorpio will introduce an impressive range of launch games and enhanced versions of existing experiences such as Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3. Having the option to play games we already own in 4K would be pretty excellent.

Although it's only January, many people will be eagerly awaiting E3 2017 to see what Microsoft has been working on, and the team will need to deliver a huge show in order to try and make up the numbers on Sony, which has had a year head start with the PS4 Pro.

Watch: What we know about Xbox Scorpio

How do you feel about Xbox Scorpio? Let us know in the comments!