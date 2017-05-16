Trending:

Phantom Dust Remastered is here and it's free to play

After hiding in the shadows for months, Microsoft has suddenly dropped Phantom Dust Remastered on Xbox One and Windows 10.

The cult classic re-release is now available to download across Xbox One and Windows 10, and it won’t cost you a penny.

Xbox Head of Marketing Aaron Greenberg made the surprise announcement on Twitter last night, confirming that Phantom Dust was imminently on its way.

As expected, the remaster has received a number of tweaks and improvements for modern systems. It now operates at a 16:9 aspect ratio and 1080p resolution.

Microsoft first announced a sequel to Phantom Dust was in development at E3 2014 alongside this re-release. Since then, developer Darkside Studios has been shut down.

That being the case, this could be the only speck of Phantom Dust we get for a long, long time. A surprise appearance at E3 2017 definitely wouldn’t go amiss, though.

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Did you play the original Phantom Dust? Let us know in the comments below.

