PES 2018 to receive limited edition trading cards in new Topps partnership

Konami has announced a new partnership with Topps Trading Cards to have some limited edition goodies given away alongside PES 2018.

The largest global manufacturer of trading card games has designed three unique cards to be included in select copies of Konami’s upcoming footie sim.

Releasing as part of the UEFA Champions League range, the trio of cards will only be available for a limited time, Topps has confirmed.

PES 2018 is set to launch on September 14 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC. You’ll need a physical copy to get the cards, though.

Related: FIFA 18 Preview

Michael Passingham had a chance to play PES 2018 at E3 this year, coming away with some positive thoughts on the refined formula:

“I really like PES 2018, though, and with its raft of under-the-hood improvements and multiplayer additions, fans of the series surely won't be disappointed.”

Unlike FIFA 18, PES 2018 will not be coming to Nintendo Switch. Maybe we’ll see a portable iteration next year?

Related: Xbox One X latest news

Are you excited for PES 2018? Let us know in the comments.