PES 2018 release date revealed on Xbox website

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is set to launch on September 13, according to a product page on the official Xbox website.

First spotted by True Achievements, the September 13 release date is very similar to the launch of last year’s instalment.

Konami is yet to confirm a release date for its premiere sporting franchise, or which platforms it will be present on. Will we see a Nintendo Switch version for the very first time?

The product page gives us a glimpse at some of PES 2018’s expected features alongside the box art, which you can check out below:

You can find the aforementioned list of upcoming mechanics and features below:

Gameplay Masterclass – Strategic Dribbling, Real Touch+ and new set pieces take the unrivalled gameplay to the next level

Presentation Overhaul – New menus and real player images

PES League Integration – Compete with PES League in new modes including myClub

Online Co-op - A mode dedicated to co-op play is newly added

Random Selection Match – Fan favourite returns with new presentation and features

Master League Upgrade – New pre-season tournaments, improved transfer system, presentations and functionality

Enhanced Visual Reality – New lighting, reworked player models and animations covering everything from facial expressions to body movement to bring the game to life

The listing also reveals two different versions of PES 2018. The Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Pre-Order Bundle will include 2x Premium Partner Agents for myClub, UCL Agent for myClub and Exclusive Agent for myClub, as well as bonus myClub content.

You also have the Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 - FC Barcelona Edition. This will include all of the above items alongside 1 x FCB Special Agent, 1x FCB Legend Special Agent and 1000 myClub coins.

Are you a big Pro Evo fan?