PES 2018: Everything we know so far

Konami’s hugely popular football sim is back once again with PES 2018, and it’s launching right alongside its long-time rival FIFA 18 later this year. Featuring the biggest advances to the series formula in over a decade, players can expect an improved assortment of teams, stadiums and kits without having to lace up their boots and leave the house.

TrustedReviews has put together everything we know about PES 2018, including information on its release date, gameplay, trailers, teams, kits and more.

What is PES 2018?

Acting as the next instalment in the long-running series of football titles, PES 2018 will build upon everything seen in last year’s game while also including a series of key improvements. With hundreds of teams – including FC Barcelona – to choose from, Konami is pulling out all the stops to deliver the definitive footie experience.

PES 2018 release date – When is it coming out?

PES 2018 will launch for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC on September 14, 2017.

PES 2018 gameplay – What’s new?

The high-quality gameplay from PES 2017 has been finely tuned to deliver a completely revamped free-kick and penalty system to ensure better accuracy than before. Real Touch+ also adds a new dimension to ball control alongside contextual shielding, meaning players should react more realistically to a sudden contest. All of this has been refined to reflect a more realistic pace, so it actually feels like a proper game of football.

In terms of new modes, Random Selection Match and Online Co-op offer two new ways to play PES 2018 both with friends and on your own. Master League has also seen some much-needed improvement, with pre-match interviews and locker-room scenes being some of the big new introductions.

The authenticity of football appears to be high on Konami’s list this year, and PES 2018 is no slouch in that department. The user interface has been greatly improved, adding an extra sense of flair to the visuals. Stadiums, pitch turfs and player tunnels have been recreated using more than 20,000 pieces of data from locales such as Camp Nou and Signal Iduna Park.

Obviously, the players are going to look good, too. According to Konami, many of them have been motion-captured using a newly implemented animation system. PES 2018 will once again make use of Konami’s Fox Engine, which was also used to power the latest Metal Gear.

PES 2018 trailers – How does it look?

We have only the teaser trailer thus far, with a full reveal due on June 13. FC Barcelona is once again in the spotlight this year:

PES 2018 Limited Edition – Anything unique?

Ahead of the official reveal, a listing appeared on the Xbox Website featuring two unique editions for PES 2018 that included a bunch of digital extras.

The Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Pre-Order Bundle will include 2x Premium Partner Agents for myClub, UCL Agent for myClub and Exclusive Agent for myClub, as well as bonus myClub content.

You also have the Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – FC Barcelona Edition. This will include all of the above items alongside 1 x FCB Special Agent, 1x FCB Legend Special Agent and 1000 myClub coins.

