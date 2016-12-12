PES 2017 Option File: How to download official team badges and kits

How to download a PES 2017 Option file and get all the official kits and badges.

PES 2017 plays a fast and fluid game of football. However, the lack of licenses is often a stumbling block for many.

Thankfully, Konami has made it easier than ever to get a hold of all the official stuff thanks to Option File Sharing. The PES community does an amazing job of building incredible-looking kits and badges for the teams without licenses in the game, and now it’s easier than ever to grab them for your own game.

File sharing has been hugely improved over last year’s game, making it simple and easy to download and install onto your game.

Unfortunately, the feature is only available on PS4 and PC, with Xbox One players missing out.

However, for PS4 and PC users, all you need is a USB stick. TrustedReviews has detailed how to download the Option File below.

How to download the PES Option file for official teams and kits

1. On your USB stick create a PES-related folder to store the Option file. The file needs to be called “WEPES” for your console or PC to recognise the folder.

2. Head onto your PC and download the Option files from one of the myriad PES-dedicated sites, or you could follow this link here (which we used ourselves), download the ZIP and extract its contents.

Then, click and drag the files onto your USB stick and into the PES folder. Note that we had some trouble when downloading the file on a Mac, so grab it on PC and stick it onto USB – that way, you'll avoid potential issues. You’re now ready to add them to your game!

3. Boot up PES 2017 and head into Extras | Edit. Scroll down to Data Management | Import/Export.

4. After selecting “Import Team”, a textbox will appear stating “You can import images saved onto USB Flash memory.” It will warn of a cap on the number of imports, but don’t worry about that.

5. Select all of the files in the list and hit Next. Leave “Select team import data” and "Apply player and squad data” unticked and hit Next. The game will then begin to automatically import them into the game for you. All the kit files will process and you can just sit back and have a cup of tea.

6. After the processing has finished, save your game. You’re all done! The kits will be in the game and you can finally enjoy them in all their glory.

7. If you want to also import badges and emblems, it needs to be done manually. To do this, go back into Import/Export and click “Import image”. Select “Competition emblems” to import images in the correct image size; otherwise, they’ll look a bit off.

Tick “Import selected images” and choose all the league badges you want to bring across. You must then, after importing, choose which emblem goes where (for example, swapping the English League badge with the Premier League logo). It’s a bit time-consuming, but well worth the effort.

And that’s it! All the team kits, badges and competition logos are in the game. Who needs licenses, eh?

If you’re still stuck on how to import the files, you can watch this excellent YouTube video from MadGamer BD, which explains it all.

If, however, you decide to add the kits manually, or for some reason like the unofficial names, below is a complete translation of the PES 2017 team names to their real-world counterparts.

PES 2017 Teams – Real Names

English League – Premier League

Arsenal

East Dorsetshire – Bournemouth

Lancashire Claret – Burnley

London FC – Chelsea

South Norwood – Crystal Palace

Merseyside Blue – Everton

Yorkshire Orange – Hull

East Midlands – Leicester

Liverpool FC

Man Blue – Manchester City

Man Red – Manchester United

Teesside – Middlesbrough

Hampshire Red – Southampton

St Red – Stoke

Wearside – Sunderland

West Glamorgan City – Swansea

North East London – Tottenham

Hertfordshire – Watford

West Midlands Stripes – West Bromwich Albion

East London – West Ham

English 2nd Division – The Championship

West Midlands Village – Aston Villa

SY Red – Barnsley

West Midlands City – Birmingham

Lancashire Blue – Blackburn Rovers

Hounslow – Brentford

East Sussex – Brighton and Hove Albion

SW Red – Bristol City

ST Yellow – Burton Albion

South Wales – Cardiff City

Derbyshire – Derby County

West London White – Fulham

West Yorkshire Town – Huddersfield

East Anglia Town – Ipswich Town

Yorkshire Whites – Leeds

Tyneside – Newcastle

Norfolk City – Norwich City

Notts Reds – Nottingham Forest

LN White – Preston North End

North West London – QPR

Berkshire Blues – Reading

Yorkshire Reds – Rotherham United

South Yorkshire Blues – Sheffield Wednesday

LN Azure Blue White – Wigan Athletic

WM Gold – Wolverhampton

Italian League – Serie A

PM Black White – Juventus

Sansagiulo – Sassuolo

MA Zebra – Ascoli

Alvegiaro – Avellino

BAGNARONI – Bari

CM Yellow Red – Benevento

Brutie – Brescia

ER White Red – Carpi

ER Black White – Cesena

DL Crimson – Cittadella

TI Yellow Blue – Frosinone

Litolizano – Latina

PM Blue White – Novara

Prastogna – Perugia

TO Blue Black – Pisa

Pailamudoveli – Pro Vercelli

CM Bergundy – Salernitana

ER Sky Bly – SPAL

Spremonese – Spezia

Teccarina – Ternana

Drepanumese – Trapani

DL Blue – Verona

Vocchaioni – Vicenza

LR Blue White – Virtus Entella

PV Sky Blue White – Alaves

PV White Red – Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

GA Cyan – Celta Vigo

GA Blue White – Deportivo La Coruna

PV Blue Red – Eibar

CT Blue White – Espanyol

AN Red White – Granada

CN Yellow Blue – Las Palmas

MD Blue White – Leganes

AN Cyan White – Malaga

NC Red – Osasuna

AN Green White – Real Betis

MD White – Real Madrid

PV Blue White – Real Sociedad

AN White Red – Sevilla

AS Red White – Sporting Gijon

ED White Orange – Valencia

ED Yellow – Villareal

Spanish second division - Segunda Division

MD Canary Yellow - Alcorcon

AN Scarlet White - Almeria

AN Yellow Blue - Cadiz

AN Viridian White - Cordoba

ED White Green - Elche

MD Cobalt Blue - Getafe

CT Red - Gimnastic

CT Carmine White - Girona

AR Burgundy Blue - Huesca

ED Blue Burgundy - Levante

GA Red White - Lugo

IB Red Black - Mallorca

CL Red Black - Mirandes

CL Red - Numancia

AS Blue - Oviedo

MD Scarlet White - Rayo Vallecano

CT Red Black - Reus Deportiu

AN White red B - Sevilla Atletico

CN White Blue - Tenerife

MC Navy Blue - UCAM Murcia

CL Purple - Valladolid

AR White Blue - Zaragoza

Portugal League – Primeira Liga

Arimelcao – Arouca

Blemotao – Belenenses

SL Benfica

Borfecao – Boavista

Bresigne – Braga

T M Blue Red – Chaves

Estralpao – Estoril

DL Azure Blue – Feirense

Maseadeira – Maritimo

Meraszilho – Moreirense

Nardimcol – Nacional

Podefteza – Pacos de Ferreira

DL Blue White – Porto

Rovaneche – Rio Ave

Sporting CP

BA Yellow Green – Tondela

Visicutao – Vitoria de Guimaraes

Verfolcao – Vitoria de Setubal

