PES 2017 Option File: How to download official team badges and kits

How to download a PES 2017 Option file and get all the official kits and badges.
PES 2017 plays a fast and fluid game of football. However, the lack of licenses is often a stumbling block for many.
Thankfully, Konami has made it easier than ever to get a hold of all the official stuff thanks to Option File Sharing. The PES community does an amazing job of building incredible-looking kits and badges for the teams without licenses in the game, and now it’s easier than ever to grab them for your own game.
File sharing has been hugely improved over last year’s game, making it simple and easy to download and install onto your game.
Check out our FIFA 17 vs PES 2017 video below:
Unfortunately, the feature is only available on PS4 and PC, with Xbox One players missing out.
However, for PS4 and PC users, all you need is a USB stick. TrustedReviews has detailed how to download the Option File below.
How to download the PES Option file for official teams and kits
1. On your USB stick create a PES-related folder to store the Option file. The file needs to be called “WEPES” for your console or PC to recognise the folder.
2. Head onto your PC and download the Option files from one of the myriad PES-dedicated sites, or you could follow this link here (which we used ourselves), download the ZIP and extract its contents.
Then, click and drag the files onto your USB stick and into the PES folder. Note that we had some trouble when downloading the file on a Mac, so grab it on PC and stick it onto USB – that way, you'll avoid potential issues. You’re now ready to add them to your game!
3. Boot up PES 2017 and head into Extras | Edit. Scroll down to Data Management | Import/Export.
4. After selecting “Import Team”, a textbox will appear stating “You can import images saved onto USB Flash memory.” It will warn of a cap on the number of imports, but don’t worry about that.
5. Select all of the files in the list and hit Next. Leave “Select team import data” and "Apply player and squad data” unticked and hit Next. The game will then begin to automatically import them into the game for you. All the kit files will process and you can just sit back and have a cup of tea.
6. After the processing has finished, save your game. You’re all done! The kits will be in the game and you can finally enjoy them in all their glory.
7. If you want to also import badges and emblems, it needs to be done manually. To do this, go back into Import/Export and click “Import image”. Select “Competition emblems” to import images in the correct image size; otherwise, they’ll look a bit off.
Tick “Import selected images” and choose all the league badges you want to bring across. You must then, after importing, choose which emblem goes where (for example, swapping the English League badge with the Premier League logo). It’s a bit time-consuming, but well worth the effort.
And that’s it! All the team kits, badges and competition logos are in the game. Who needs licenses, eh?
If you’re still stuck on how to import the files, you can watch this excellent YouTube video from MadGamer BD, which explains it all.
If, however, you decide to add the kits manually, or for some reason like the unofficial names, below is a complete translation of the PES 2017 team names to their real-world counterparts.
PES 2017 Teams – Real Names
English League – Premier League
- Arsenal
- East Dorsetshire – Bournemouth
- Lancashire Claret – Burnley
- London FC – Chelsea
- South Norwood – Crystal Palace
- Merseyside Blue – Everton
- Yorkshire Orange – Hull
- East Midlands – Leicester
- Liverpool FC
- Man Blue – Manchester City
- Man Red – Manchester United
- Teesside – Middlesbrough
- Hampshire Red – Southampton
- St Red – Stoke
- Wearside – Sunderland
- West Glamorgan City – Swansea
- North East London – Tottenham
- Hertfordshire – Watford
- West Midlands Stripes – West Bromwich Albion
- East London – West Ham
English 2nd Division – The Championship
- West Midlands Village – Aston Villa
- SY Red – Barnsley
- West Midlands City – Birmingham
- Lancashire Blue – Blackburn Rovers
- Hounslow – Brentford
- East Sussex – Brighton and Hove Albion
- SW Red – Bristol City
- ST Yellow – Burton Albion
- South Wales – Cardiff City
- Derbyshire – Derby County
- West London White – Fulham
- West Yorkshire Town – Huddersfield
- East Anglia Town – Ipswich Town
- Yorkshire Whites – Leeds
- Tyneside – Newcastle
- Norfolk City – Norwich City
- Notts Reds – Nottingham Forest
- LN White – Preston North End
- North West London – QPR
- Berkshire Blues – Reading
- Yorkshire Reds – Rotherham United
- South Yorkshire Blues – Sheffield Wednesday
- LN Azure Blue White – Wigan Athletic
- WM Gold – Wolverhampton
Italian League – Serie A
- PM Black White – Juventus
- Sansagiulo – Sassuolo
- MA Zebra – Ascoli
- Alvegiaro – Avellino
- BAGNARONI – Bari
- CM Yellow Red – Benevento
- Brutie – Brescia
- ER White Red – Carpi
- ER Black White – Cesena
- DL Crimson – Cittadella
- TI Yellow Blue – Frosinone
- Litolizano – Latina
- PM Blue White – Novara
- Prastogna – Perugia
- TO Blue Black – Pisa
- Pailamudoveli – Pro Vercelli
- CM Bergundy – Salernitana
- ER Sky Bly – SPAL
- Spremonese – Spezia
- Teccarina – Ternana
- Drepanumese – Trapani
- DL Blue – Verona
- Vocchaioni – Vicenza
- LR Blue White – Virtus Entella
- PV Sky Blue White – Alaves
- PV White Red – Athletic Bilbao
- Atletico Madrid
- Barcelona
- GA Cyan – Celta Vigo
- GA Blue White – Deportivo La Coruna
- PV Blue Red – Eibar
- CT Blue White – Espanyol
- AN Red White – Granada
- CN Yellow Blue – Las Palmas
- MD Blue White – Leganes
- AN Cyan White – Malaga
- NC Red – Osasuna
- AN Green White – Real Betis
- MD White – Real Madrid
- PV Blue White – Real Sociedad
- AN White Red – Sevilla
- AS Red White – Sporting Gijon
- ED White Orange – Valencia
- ED Yellow – Villareal
Spanish second division - Segunda Division
- MD Canary Yellow - Alcorcon
- AN Scarlet White - Almeria
- AN Yellow Blue - Cadiz
- AN Viridian White - Cordoba
- ED White Green - Elche
- MD Cobalt Blue - Getafe
- CT Red - Gimnastic
- CT Carmine White - Girona
- AR Burgundy Blue - Huesca
- ED Blue Burgundy - Levante
- GA Red White - Lugo
- IB Red Black - Mallorca
- CL Red Black - Mirandes
- CL Red - Numancia
- AS Blue - Oviedo
- MD Scarlet White - Rayo Vallecano
- CT Red Black - Reus Deportiu
- AN White red B - Sevilla Atletico
- CN White Blue - Tenerife
- MC Navy Blue - UCAM Murcia
- CL Purple - Valladolid
- AR White Blue - Zaragoza
Portugal League – Primeira Liga
- Arimelcao – Arouca
- Blemotao – Belenenses
- SL Benfica
- Borfecao – Boavista
- Bresigne – Braga
- T M Blue Red – Chaves
- Estralpao – Estoril
- DL Azure Blue – Feirense
- Maseadeira – Maritimo
- Meraszilho – Moreirense
- Nardimcol – Nacional
- Podefteza – Pacos de Ferreira
- DL Blue White – Porto
- Rovaneche – Rio Ave
- Sporting CP
- BA Yellow Green – Tondela
- Visicutao – Vitoria de Guimaraes
- Verfolcao – Vitoria de Setubal