People just can’t stop buying Grand Theft Auto 5

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 5 has shipped a grand total of 75 million units since launching in September 2013.

Take Two recently announced during its Q3 earnings call that it shipped 5 million copies of the open-world masterpiece during the previous holiday period.

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to outperform our expectations as they have in every quarter since their release," said Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. "Grand Theft Auto V remains the highest rated game of the current console generation and a must-have title for gamers on both console and PC with sell-in now surpassing 75 million units.”

In addition, Grand Theft Auto Online continues to perform well above expectations thanks to its frequent content updates and active player base.

Related: Upcoming PS4 Games 2017

Grand Theft Auto 5 managed to ship more units in 2016 than the year prior, cementing itself as the sixth best-selling title across all platforms last year.

Rockstar’s juggernaut shows little signs of slowing down in 2017, with updates to GTA Online continuing to surface despite launching over three years ago.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to launch later this year, which will also support a robust online component alongside its solo campaign.

Watch: PS4 Pro Review

How many copies of GTA 5 do you own? Let us know in the comments.