People are hacking the NES Mini to double the number of games

The Nintendo NES Classic Edition was such a big hit this festive season that getting one was harder than keeping Donald Trump off Twitter.

However, the retro console was far from perfect. Many observers questioned, among other things, Nintendo’s decision to limit gamers to the 30 titles bundled-in with the console.

Now, almost inevitably, hackers have now found a way to get around Nintendo’s restrictions and add more classic 8-bit titles.

The jailbreakers found the hard-drive built into the NES Classic has space for around 60 games, double the amount installed on the console (via Eurogamer).

The hackers connected the console up to a PC using a USB cable before copying over the ROM files, adding a few more and then copying them back to the console. The method is a little more complex than it sounds and, it must be said, is of dubious legality.

However, if you feel like taking the risk of invalidating your warranty or even bricking your console, you can check out the video below.

