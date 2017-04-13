Payday 2 has been announced for Nintendo Switch

Surprise! Payday 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch this year, the company confirmed yesterday.

Announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, the four-year old shooter is gunning onto the hybrid console in winter 2017. A specific release date was not announced.

Currently available on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, the cooperative shooter wasn’t something we expected to see on Nintendo’s console.

That being said, it might be a perfect fit. The four-player action could work well with Nintendo Switch’s multiplayer functionality.

The PC release of Payday 2 has been updated considerably since its initial release in 2013. Countless expansions, updates and changes have been made to the core experience.

It remains unclear how extensive the Switch version will be. Nintendo claimed that a “huge amount of content” is coming to Payday 2 on its console.

Are you surprised to see Payday 2 on Switch? Let us know in the comments below.