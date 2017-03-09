Parappa The Rapper Remastered grooves onto PS4 next month

The remaster of iconic rhythm game Parappa the Rapper will hit PS4 on April 4 in Europe and March 28 in North America, according to the PlayStation Store listing.

It will be priced at £11.99, or £9.59 if you happen to be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber. The revamped classic will include support for trophies, cloud saves and more upon its release.

“This complete HD remaster of my acclaimed original PlayStation® game features additional alternative audio tracks, dynamic 4K support for PS4 Pro and DUALSHOCK4 controller vibration so you can really feel the beat – it’s gonna get rocky!” reads the full listing.

First launching for the original PlayStation in December 1996, Parappa the Rapper has gained a cult following among passionate fans for its memorable soundtrack and obscure cast of characters.

Those who pre-order will also gain access to an exclusive theme, if they fancy spicing up their console with a bit of PS1 nostalgia.

We’ve compiled a complete list of the features coming to Parappa the Rapper Remastered below:

Fresh Graphics for Today’s Gamer – Powered by PS4, PaRappa and his friends come to life as never seen before with cleaned up graphics, reformatted for 16:9 televisions and rendered in 4K and 1080p.

– Powered by PS4, PaRappa and his friends come to life as never seen before with cleaned up graphics, reformatted for 16:9 televisions and rendered in 4K and 1080p. CD quality soundtrack – Players will bob their heads along with a soundtrack that has been digitally remastered for uncompressed audio.

– Players will bob their heads along with a soundtrack that has been digitally remastered for uncompressed audio. Unique Visual Style – stylish flattened animation technique combines fun and vibrant characters and a humorous storyline.

– stylish flattened animation technique combines fun and vibrant characters and a humorous storyline. Rhythm-based Gameplay – master the addictive rhythm, timing, and coordination-based gameplay

– master the addictive rhythm, timing, and coordination-based gameplay New control schemes take advantage of DualShock 4 features – “Feel the Beat”– The DualShock 4 wireless controller provides a steady metronome for each song to help the player ‘feel’ when they need PaRappa to rap in response to each character.

Do you have fond memories of the original Parappa the Rapper? Let us know in the comments below.