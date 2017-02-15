Panasonic reveals new 4K HDR OLED TV – and its first 2017 set isn't even out yet

Panasonic TVs 2017: As Panasonic unveils another OLED TV in the form of the EZ952, here's what you should know about Panasonic's TV lineup right now, from 4K HDR sets to OLEDs, LCDs, and plain ol' HDs. Which is best and what should you buy? It's early doors still, but let's take a look.

The just-announced EZ952 may be a step down from the Panasonic EZ1002 OLED that we saw at CES 2017, but what's really interesting here is that the Japanese company has unveiled an additional OLED TV at this early stage – the first units it debuted earlier this year over in Vegas are still to ship.

In terms of video performance, we know that the two will be broadly similar. You’ll get 4K and HDR – as with the EZ1002, the EZ952 is fully compatible with HDR10, as well as Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).

To dive a bit deeper, the EZ952 uses the same Studio Colour HCX2 processor found on the EZ1002, which can show almost 100% of the DCI colour space, and has been THX-certified. The set has also been tuned by a Hollywood colourist, with Panasonic really determined to drive home the ‘filmmaker’s vision’ angle.

So what’s the catch? Well, the EZ952 doesn’t have the EZ1002’s fancy Technics speaker bar stand – it uses a regular pedestal stand instead.

As far as I can tell, that’s it.

The EZ952 will be available in 55- and 65-inch models, while Panasonic also tells me that the EZ1002 will be offered in 77-inches, along with the 65-inch version announced in January.

No prices have been confirmed yet, but Panasonic says the TVs will start shipping in June 2017.

