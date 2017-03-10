Panasonic has launched a new washing machine for the Indian market that comes with a dedicated curry stain removal mode and we have to ask – why the hell has no one thought of this before?!

It's Friday night, you're clock-watching from your cubicle, and all you want is a fistful of booze followed by some mystery meat slathered in lumiscent orange sauce.

Now, there's a home appliance that promises to bail your less-than-sober self out come morning.

Japanese consumer electronics giant Panasonic has made many of us UK folk seriously jelz, unveiling a new washing machine that sports a 'curry' button designed to tackle the tipsy turmeric threat once and for all.

According to the firm, it has spent some two years testing different cycles and flow rates to identify the optimal combination for getting rid of curry stains – in other words, it's messed around with its existing washing machine modes to find out what gets rid of unwanted orange and yellow hues a bit better.

The catch? Well, as we've mentioned, it's only being launched for the Indian market, though Panasonic has hinted that should the product prove successful, it will look to adapt it for other regions and their most troublesome delicacies.

We can't really think of anything more appropriate for the UK than a 'curry mode'-equipped washing machine, so perhaps there's an easy relaunch on the cards.

That, or they'd better figure out a fix for brown sauce – and fast.

What feature do you most want to see in your next washing machine? Let us know in the comments below.