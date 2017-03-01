Overwatch update introduces big Bastion changes and custom game browser

Overwatch patch 2.05 adds the long-awaited game browser and a much-needed overhaul for Bastion, Blizzard has announced.

Previously available in the public-test realm, all of the new changes are now active across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The major change comes in the form of Bastion’s overhaul, allowing the defensive robot to be far more capable in the hands of most players.

Significant alterations have been made to Bastion’s Sentry, Tank and Recon configurations such as having the ability to heal while mobile and changing the spread of his turret fire.

Our adorable robotic friend also has a new passive ability known as Ironclad. When activated, it reduces all incoming damage by 35 percent, making it great for fending off pushing attackers.

Related: Yooka-Laylee Preview

The other big addition is the introduction of a custom game browser, a feature hardcore fans have been waiting for quite some time for.

Game Browser is essentially an extension of Overwatch’s custom game mode, letting players personalise the map, mode, heroes and plenty of other silly specifications.

The above trailer does a helpful job of illustrating the new feature as well showing some of the potential madness you can get up to.

You can see all the latest patch notes over on Blizzard’s website, if you’re looking for further specifics on your favourite heroes.

Watch: Horizon Zero Dawn Review

With such a big update now out in the open, it’s only a matter of time until we hear about Overwatch’s new heroes. Doomfist, anyone?