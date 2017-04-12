Overwatch’s Uprising event is now live until May 1

After leaking earlier this week, Overwatch’s latest seasonal event is now available across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Delving seven years into the past, Uprising follows four heroes - Mercy, Tracer, Reinhardt and Torbjorn - as they fight against an omnic menace across King’s Row.

Hardcore players will find plenty of lore to pick apart in the coming weeks with sprays hinting at Pharah's father and Widowmaker's deceased husband.

Featuring the usual assortment of new skins, sprays, emotes and victory poses, Uprising has over 100 exclusive items for us to earn from in-game lootboxes.

'From now until May 1, you and three friends must journey seven years into the past, joining forces as Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, and Mercy to quell an uprising on the streets of King’s Row. A group of omnic separatists known as Null Sector has overwhelmed the area, and you must defeat the robots to liberate the city. The future depends on you,’ explains a Blizzard blog post.’

Related: Aaero Review

Overwatch continues to be one of the finest shooters on the market with frequent free content updates and a passionate fanbase keeping things interesting.

Kirk McKeand scored the game an excellent 9/10 in his review, praising its beautiful art style and addictive gameplay.

“Overwatch is a first-person shooter that oozes personality and charm, but beyond that surface layer lies a deep, tactical game where your most powerful weapon is your brain.”

Watch: E3 2017 Predictions

Which new skin is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.