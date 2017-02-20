Overwatch’s next hero isn’t who you think it is, says Blizzard

Overwatch’s 24th hero has had fans scratching their heads for months now, and it seems we're no closer to finding out the truth.

Brooklyn Nine Nine actor Terry Crews' recent visit to the studio led many of us to believe he’d been cast as Doomfist, which is yet to be confirmed.

Crews even created a fake audition for the role, teasing fans with what seems like an inevitable announcement for Blizzard to make. Fingers crossed for now, though.

Jeff Kaplan took to the official forum earlier this week to declare that the next hero “isn’t who you think it is.” So, could we be playing as Doomfist later than expected?

The support for Terry Crews to appear in the multiplayer shooter has shown no signs of slowing down. Stars such as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson even voiced their enthusiasm online.

Time will tell who we’ll be playing as next in Overwatch, and we can’t wait to find out.

Recent additions to the game include hacker Sombra and support sniper Ana, both of which have gone down incredibly well with fans.

