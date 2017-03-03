Overwatch’s newest hero is a giant lovable mech

Blizzard has revealed Overwatch’s new hero, a mechanical centaur known as Orisa.

Built by the recently unveiled 11-year old genius Efi Oladele, Orisa was constructed specifically to protect the city of Numbani against Doomfist.

First teased in an official blog post earlier this week, Blizzard has released an extensive developer update as well as a brief teaser showing the new hero’s backstory. You can check them both out below:

You can try her out right now in the public-test realm servers, although she is yet to be made playable in public matches.

We’ve compiled her full list of abilities below, which may receive some tweaking ahead of her introduction to PC public servers and consoles.

Fusion Driver - Orisa’s automatic projectile cannon delivers sustained damage, but slows her movement while she fires it.

What are your thoughts on Overwatch’s newest hero? Let us know in the comments below.