Overwatch’s new Oasis map is now playable

Overwatch has an all new map across PS4, Xbox One and PC, Blizzard has announced.

Known as Oasis, the exotic new playground has been available in the public test realm on PC for a while, and now it’s finally open for everyone.

First revealed back at Blizzcon 2016 alongside Sombra and a bunch of sweet new details, Oasis is a sprawling, futuristic city found within the Arabian Desert.

"Oasis is one of the world's most advanced cities, a shining jewel rising from the Arabian Desert," Blizzard explains. "A monument to human ingenuity and invention, researchers and academics from around the region came together to found a city dedicated to scientific progress without restraints. The city and its inhabitants are governed by the Ministries, a collection of brilliant minds who possess many secrets that have attracted the interest of powerful organizations from around the world."

The control-focused map also includes a series of jump pads that can amplify abilities and moving traffic lethal to the player.

We love Overwatch, so much so that it scooped up our Game of the Year honour at The TrustedReviews Awards back in 2016.

Blizzard has said it will continue to support the game with new heroes, maps and modes in the coming months, so keep an eye out for those.