Overwatch’s new map is taking us into space

Blizzard has announced the next map coming to team-based shooter Overwatch, and it’s playable right now on PC.

After teasing it earlier this week across social media, Lunar Colony is now playable on public-test realm servers on PC. A release date for consoles is yet to be confirmed.

An assault map taking place across a highly-advanced scientific moonbase, Lunar Colony also documents the origins of Winston, Overwatch’s lovable talking gorilla.

“Built as a first step towards humanity's renewed exploration of space, the colony’s goal was to examine the effects of prolonged extraterrestrial habitation--on human and ape alike," reads the map's description. "The scientists' research proved incredibly promising...until, suddenly, all contact and communications with the base were lost,"

Lunar Colony is dropping right in the middle of Overwatch’s Anniversary event, which is currently taking place across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Players have until June 12 to obtain a number of new skins, sprays, voice lines and emotes exclusive to the new event.

Having recently surpassed over 30 million players, Overwatch is now one of Activision’s many billion dollar franchises alongside the likes of Call of Duty and Blizzard’s own World of Warcraft.

What’s your favourite Overwatch map? Let us know in the comments.