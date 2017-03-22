Overwatch’s new hero, Orisa, is now live on consoles and PC

The newest addition to the Overwatch roster, a mechanical centaur known as Orisa, is now playable across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The hotly-anticipated hero drops alongside the usual array of fixes and balance changes for the popular team-based shooter.

First revealed in an official blog post earlier this month, Blizzard has released an extensive developer update as well as a brief teaser showing the new hero’s backstory. You can check them both out below:

We’ve compiled her full list of abilities below, which seem like a great mixture of skills for a tank-based hero.

Fusion Driver - Orisa's automatic projectile cannon delivers sustained damage, but slows her movement while she fires it.

Halt - Orisa launches a graviton charge which she can detonate, slowing nearby enemies and pulling them towards the explosion.

Fortify - Orisa temporarily reduces damage she takes, and cannot be affected by action-impairing effects.

Ultimate: Supercharger - Orisa deploys a device to increase damage inflicted by allies within her line of sight.

Have you had a chance to try out Orisa in Overwatch? Let us know your impressions below.