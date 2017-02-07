Overwatch's Lucio joins Heroes of the Storm roster

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the third hero from its popular multiplayer shooter to debut in Heroes of the Storm.

Overwatch has been a healthy source of new additions for the bustling MOBA since its release in May 2016, and Lucio seems like a perfect fit.

The Brazilian DJ was added in the latest patch alongside some general balance changes, joining the ranks of Tracer and Zarya from the international group of superheroes.

Lucio’s abilities include a Wall Ride that increases your team’s speed by 20% within a certain radius, making it easier to storm up each lane.

His other abilities, Soundwave, Crossfade and Amp It Up perform exactly as they do in Overwatch. Lucio can knock enemies back, heal and speed up his allies.

Sound Barrier, Lucio’s ultimate ability, also translate over to Heroes of the Storm. Once activated it provides nearby allies with a shield that lasts for a total of six seconds.

The new update also adds a new quest asking players to participate in 15 matches as a Warcraft Hero before March 14. Doing so will grant you a Primal Flamesaber mount in World of Warcraft, a 10 day stimpack, and a Flames of Judgement Charger mount for Heroes of the Storm.

What new characters would you like to see in Heroes of the Storm? Let us know in the comments.