Overwatch names its first gay character in new webcomic

Overwatch’s latest official comic, ‘Reflections,’ celebrates all things festive, as well as revealing the colourful shooter’s first LGBT character.
The short yet gorgeous comic features all your favourite members of Overwatch yet focuses predominantly on Tracer as she zips about Kings Row.
She’s searching for a present which happens to be for her girlfriend, Emily, who embrace together with a kiss after exchanging presents back at home.
This confirms Tracer as the LGBT character Blizzard has been teasing, which will apparently be the “first of many” in the multi-cultural team.
After sharing a kiss, Tracer and Emily head to Winston’s lab to celebrate the holidays together. It’s adorable, and you can read the whole thing here.
Speculation on the identity of Overwatch’s rumoured gay character has been running rampant for months now, and to see the cover girl revealed as the lady in question is brilliant news.
Overwatch is arguably the most popular shooter of the year, and even scooped up Trusted Reviews’ Game of the Year Award earlier last month.
Hamish Campbell
December 21, 2016, 11:44 am
Well, I'm heartened by the 'first of many', as I can see why they started with a two pretty lesbians kissing, my guess is that's easy for a teenage male audience to swallow.
When they put two men kissing, it will be interesting to see the reaction. I'm hoping it will be minimal enough to hardly be commented on. Then we're on the right track.
Good on them though.